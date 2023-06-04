Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiatek no fan of ‘Iga’s Bakery’ memes after serving up another double bagel

Swiatek thrashed Wang Xinyu without dropping a game to cruise into the fourth round, the second time in a month she had won by the same scoreline after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Rome.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 12:31 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Swiatek has dropped only eight games in three matches in Paris this year, while nine opponents have lost at least one set 6-0 to her this year.
Swiatek has dropped only eight games in three matches in Paris this year, while nine opponents have lost at least one set 6-0 to her this year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Swiatek has dropped only eight games in three matches in Paris this year, while nine opponents have lost at least one set 6-0 to her this year. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iga Swiatek underlined her credentials as a firm favourite for the French Open title on Saturday after serving up double bagels yet again with a 6-0, 6-0 win, but the world number one refused to be swept up in the “Iga’s Bakery” social media craze.

A ruthless Swiatek thrashed Wang Xinyu without dropping a game to cruise into the fourth round, the second time in a month she had won by the same scoreline after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Rome.

The 22-year-old Pole has dropped only eight games in three matches in Paris this year, while nine opponents have lost at least one set 6-0 to her this year.

ALSO READ
Iga bakery special at French Open: Swiatek dishes out her first Grand Slam double bagel

Saturday’s result was no different as she beat Wang in 51 minutes. But when a question about “Iga’s Bakery” was put to Swiatek after her victory, her smile vanished before the top seed said she wanted to remain respectful to her opponents.

“Look, I don’t want to really talk about that. I really get why people do that because it’s fun and tennis is entertainment and everything,” Swiatek told reporters.

“But from the players’ point of view, I want to be respectful to my opponents. You don’t see the stuff that is behind the scenes - sometimes it’s not easy to play such matches and sometimes it’s not easy also for the opponents.

“I don’t want to talk about the bakery. Twitter can talk about it, but I’m just going to be focussed on tennis.”

Swiatek will next face Lesia Tsurenko, who lost 6-2, 6-0 to her in Rome last month. The Ukrainian described playing the number one as “one of the biggest challenges on tour”.

“I just had a match against her in Rome, which was good just to feel how she’s playing and to feel the speed of her shots,” Tsurenko said.

“It was a good lesson for me, so I will try to play better this time.”

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

French Open 2023 /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek no fan of ‘Iga’s Bakery’ memes after serving up another double bagel
    Reuters
  2. An Se Young defeats He Bingjiao in straight games, claims Thailand Open title
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final: Rahane stands at crossroads in his comeback Test
    PTI
  4. Ravi Dahiya pulls out of from Bishkek Ranking Series after injury during warmup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek no fan of ‘Iga’s Bakery’ memes after serving up another double bagel
    Reuters
  2. Jabeur upset with fans reselling tickets due to women’s match in night session
    Reuters
  3. On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris
    Reuters
  4. Jabeur overcomes slow start to reach French Open fourth round
    Reuters
  5. Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek no fan of ‘Iga’s Bakery’ memes after serving up another double bagel
    Reuters
  2. An Se Young defeats He Bingjiao in straight games, claims Thailand Open title
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final: Rahane stands at crossroads in his comeback Test
    PTI
  4. Ravi Dahiya pulls out of from Bishkek Ranking Series after injury during warmup
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe targets Ligue 1 scoring record with PSG next season
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment