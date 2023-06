French Open women’s singles champions in Open Era: Swiatek clinches third Roland-Garros title in 2023

Published : Jun 12, 2023 08:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Iga Swiatek won her third French Open title on Saturday, beating Karolina Muchova in the final at Roland-Garros, Paris. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iga Swiatek won the French Open 2023 women’s singles title with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova in the final on Saturday.

Swiatek clinched her third Roland-Garros title and joined Serena Williams (3), Monica Seles (3), Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (3), Justine Henin (4), Steffi Graf (6) and Chris Evert (7) on the list of women who have become the champion in Paris at least thrice.

The clay Major was the first one to join the Open Era in 1968, allowing both amateurs and professionals to participate at the event. Since then, 31 different women have lifted the coveted Suzanne-Lenglen Cup.

Here’s the complete list of women’s singles winners at French Open (since 1968):