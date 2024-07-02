CAS rejects an appeal by U.S. tennis player Sydney Dorcil against her four-year doping ban

American tennis player Sydney Dorcil had her appeal against a four-year doping ban rejected by sport’s highest court on Tuesday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a ruling by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to ban Dorcil until Jan. 12, 2027 after she tested positive for boldenone and its metabolites in November 2022 at an ITF World Tennis Tour event in Lima, Peru.
Dorcil reached a highest singles ranking of 1,255 in January 2023.
The sport’s integrity agency said the 21-year-old Dorcil failed to prove her assertion that the presence of boldenone in her system was caused by a contaminated vitamin B12 injection.
CAS also said the player failed to prove that her doping violation was unintentional, which could have reduced the ban to two years.
