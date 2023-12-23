MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Britain’s Tara Moore cleared of doping, contaminated meat identified as source

Moore was provisionally suspended in June 2022 due to the presence of a prohibited substance in a sample she provided while competing in a WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia, where she lost in the final.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 18:39 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tara Moore of Great Britain has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation.
FILE PHOTO: Tara Moore of Great Britain has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tara Moore of Great Britain has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Britain’s former number one-ranked doubles player Tara Moore has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Saturday that she bore no fault for the offence.

Moore was provisionally suspended in June 2022 due to the presence of a prohibited substance in a sample she provided while competing in a WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia, where she lost in the final.

The ITIA had said her “A” sample contained Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone. Both substances are on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

ALSO READ | Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event

Moore said she had never knowingly taken a banned substance in her career.

However, the ITIA said that an independent tribunal determined that contaminated meat consumed by her and another player, Chile’s Barbara Gatica, in the days before sample collection was the source of the prohibited substance.

“Accordingly, no period of ineligibility was imposed on either player, and the provisional suspensions imposed on each player under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme have been immediately lifted,” the ITIA said.

Gatica, however, remains suspended from the sport due to separate Tennis Anti-Corruption Program offences, the ITIA added. 

Related stories

Related Topics

ITIA /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8pm IST; Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Britain’s Tara Moore cleared of doping, contaminated meat identified as source
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters to face Mumbai City challenge at home
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE score and updates, MBSG v FCG, ISL 2023-24: Preview, livestream info
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023: Telugu Titans ends losing streak, Pawan celebrates Arjuna Award in style as Chennai leg begins
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Britain’s Tara Moore cleared of doping, contaminated meat identified as source
    Reuters
  2. Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Thiem, Raducanu headline Australian Open qualifying field
    Reuters
  4. Rune adds Federer’s former coach to team after Becker appointment
    Reuters
  5. Tennis governing bodies aim to combat online abuse of players
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score: Tamil Thalaivas takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8pm IST; Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Britain’s Tara Moore cleared of doping, contaminated meat identified as source
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters to face Mumbai City challenge at home
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa LIVE score and updates, MBSG v FCG, ISL 2023-24: Preview, livestream info
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL 2023: Telugu Titans ends losing streak, Pawan celebrates Arjuna Award in style as Chennai leg begins
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment