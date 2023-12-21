Rune adds Federer’s former coach to team after Becker appointment

World number eight Holger Rune has added Severin Luthi, a long-time mentor to Swiss great Roger Federer, to his coaching team, just weeks after appointing six-times major winner Boris Becker as his coach ahead of the 2024 season.
Luthi, 47, coached Federer from 2007 until the 20-times Grand Slam champion’s retirement in 2022 and also captains the Swiss Davis Cup team.
Rune, who is gearing up for the January 14-28 Australian Open Grand Slam, has been working in Monte Carlo with Becker after bringing the German onto his team in mid-October.
“Very happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris,” Rune wrote on social media along with a picture of his team.
Rune made two ATP 1000 finals this year, at Rome and Monte Carlo, while his only title came at the Bavarian International in Munich in April.
