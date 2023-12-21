MagazineBuy Print

Rune adds Federer’s former coach to team after Becker appointment

Severin Luthi, 47, coached Federer from 2007 until the 20-times Grand Slam champion’s retirement in 2022 and also captains the Swiss Davis Cup team.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 10:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Denmark’s Holger Rune in action during his final match against Britain’s Jack Draper during the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in London.
Denmark’s Holger Rune in action during his final match against Britain’s Jack Draper during the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in London. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/ Reuters
infoIcon

Denmark’s Holger Rune in action during his final match against Britain’s Jack Draper during the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in London. | Photo Credit: MATTHEW CHILDS/ Reuters

World number eight Holger Rune has added Severin Luthi, a long-time mentor to Swiss great Roger Federer, to his coaching team, just weeks after appointing six-times major winner Boris Becker as his coach ahead of the 2024 season.

Luthi, 47, coached Federer from 2007 until the 20-times Grand Slam champion’s retirement in 2022 and also captains the Swiss Davis Cup team.

ALSO READ: Tennis governing bodies aim to combat online abuse of players

Rune, who is gearing up for the January 14-28 Australian Open Grand Slam, has been working in Monte Carlo with Becker after bringing the German onto his team in mid-October.

“Very happy to welcome Severin to my team alongside Boris,” Rune wrote on social media along with a picture of his team.

Rune made two ATP 1000 finals this year, at Rome and Monte Carlo, while his only title came at the Bavarian International in Munich in April.

