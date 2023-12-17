Vishnu Vardhan and Arina Rodionova played a vibrant mixed doubles match to beat Maria Timofeeva and Anirudh Chandrasekar 14-6 helping Bengaluru SG Mavericks to a 41-28 victory over Bengal Wizards in the final of the fifth edition of Tennis Premier League on the charcoal grey courts of the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Sunday.
The teams were level after the two singles matches, won by Timofeeva against Arina and Ramkumar Ramanathan against Sriram Balaji at 20-20. Arina rose to the challenge in the mixed doubles match which witnessed many arguments and disputed calls. Arina and Vishnu were able to stay focused and take the match away from the Bengal team with their imaginative play and crisp execution.
ALSO READ: Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023
Thereafter, it was a simple task of winning seven points in the men’s doubles match. Ramkumar and Vishnu cruised to 7-2 win over Sriram Balaji and Anirudh who had done remarkably well to take the team this far.
It was celebration time for the Bengaluru team with coach M Balachandran as mentor. The team was truly dominant right through after the 39-41 loss to Punjab Patriots in the first match of the league.
For her energetic performance in the final, Arina Rodionova was declared the ‘player of the match’
The results - Final
Semifinals
Latest on Sportstar
- Tennis Premier League: Bengaluru Mavericks beats Bengal Wizards to clinch title
- U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023, Live Score: Match to start soon; Jaipur gets comeback 29-28 win over Patna
- Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates, Premier League 2023-24, LIV v MNU: Lineups out, Salah starts, McTominay leads United
- Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing for Manchester United against Liverpool in Premier League?
- Chennai Grand Masters 2023: Erigaisi registers first win; Harikrishna, Sjugirov stay on top after third round
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE