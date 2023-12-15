MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023

Djokovic, who finished at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a record-extending eighth time, won the Australian Open, French Open, and U.S. Open to raise his major trophy total to a men’s-leading 24 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 12:30 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the ATP World Tour Finals. 
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the ATP World Tour Finals.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the ATP World Tour Finals.  | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were honoured as the International Tennis Federation’s 2023 ITF World Champions after being the only singles players to reach at least the semifinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments this season.

Djokovic, who finished at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a record-extending eighth time, won the Australian Open, French Open, and U.S. Open to raise his major trophy total to a men’s-leading 24 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon.

He went 56-7 and led the men’s tour with seven titles. This is his eighth ITF World Champion award, also a record.

Sabalenka received the honour for the first time after winning the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam title, finishing as the runner-up at the U.S. Open and making it to the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Sabalenka made her debut at No. 1 in the WTA rankings in September, before finishing the year at No. 2 behind Iga Swiatek, the WTA Player of the Year.

Other ITF World Champions included Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens in women’s doubles, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles, Diede de Groot in the women’s wheelchair category, Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair category, Niels Vink in the quad wheelchair category, and Alina Korneeva and Joao Fonseca in the juniors categories.

ITF World Champion selections place extra emphasis on Grand Slam events and ITF international team competitions. (

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs England Women LIVE Score, Only Test Day 2: ENG 79/3; Vastrakar gets Beaumont run out; Wyatt joins Sciver-Brunt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023
    PTI
  3. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: South African pitches are suiting spinners in ongoing tour, says Kuldeep after picking fifer
    Reuters
  4. Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II
    PTI
  5. Australia names slimmed down team for Qatar world championships
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023
    PTI
  2. Andreescu targets Paris Olympics but rules out Australian Open
    Reuters
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: National legend Stosur named captain of Australia
    AFP
  4. Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj become first Asian men to be elected to Tennis Hall of Fame
    AP
  5. Two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep gets February appeal date to challenge 4-year ban for doping
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs England Women LIVE Score, Only Test Day 2: ENG 79/3; Vastrakar gets Beaumont run out; Wyatt joins Sciver-Brunt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards for 2023
    PTI
  3. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: South African pitches are suiting spinners in ongoing tour, says Kuldeep after picking fifer
    Reuters
  4. Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at International Weightlifting Federation Grand Prix II
    PTI
  5. Australia names slimmed down team for Qatar world championships
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment