MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event

The 30-year-old Mladenovic was ranked a career best No.1 in doubles and No.10 in singles in 2017.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 18:03 IST , NAVI MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: Kristina Mladenovic in action during French Open 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Kristina Mladenovic in action during French Open 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kristina Mladenovic in action during French Open 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nine-time doubles Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic of France will compete in the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament to be played here at the Ganesh Naik Sports Complex from Monday.

The 30-year-old Mladenovic was ranked a career best No.1 in doubles and No.10 in singles in 2017. She had won four French Open and two Australian Open titles in her glittering career. She had also made the doubles finals of Wimbledon and US Open.

Mladenovic has been part of five mixed doubles Grand Slam finals too and has won three of them - Wimbledon 2013, and Australian Open 2014 & 2022.

Ranked a modest 239 at the moment, Mladenovic is seeded third in singles behind Ekaterina Makarova and Moyuka Uchijima.

Rutuja Bhosale and Sahaja Yamalapalli have been seeded sixth and eighth respectively.

Also read | Thiem, Raducanu headline Australian Open qualifying field

It will be the third tournament in a row to be organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), after the ones in Mumbai and Solapur.

“The tournament will have players from 18 countries”, said the tournament director, Dilip Rane.

The MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer pointed out that in ten editions of the tournament, the event had attracted such good players from abroad that an Indian player has not yet managed to win the title.

Vaidehi Chaudhari, Zeel Desai and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty are the other Indian players who have gained direct entry into the tournament.

The wild cards have been given to Vaishnavi Adkar, Akanksha Nitture and Suhitha Maruri.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kristina Mladenovic /

ITF women’s tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. O’Neil, Klopp raise concerns over crammed Premier League Christmas schedule
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Odisha FC share a point each in goalless draw
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Thiem, Raducanu headline Australian Open qualifying field
    Reuters
  3. Rune adds Federer’s former coach to team after Becker appointment
    Reuters
  4. Tennis governing bodies aim to combat online abuse of players
    Reuters
  5. Tennis Premier League: Bengaluru Mavericks beats Bengal Wizards to clinch title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nine-time Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic to play ITF women’s event
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. O’Neil, Klopp raise concerns over crammed Premier League Christmas schedule
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Odisha FC share a point each in goalless draw
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment