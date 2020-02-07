Maharashtra Open Day 5 LIVE: Marcora, Duckworth, Begemann in contention

Hello and welcome to the Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. Our correspondent Anjana Senthil will be bringing us the updates.





Men's Singles: Jiří Veselý is taking on Ilya Ivashka in the first quarterfinal tie of the day. Both have won a set each with the third tied 6-6. Going right down to the wire, this one



We have interesting fixtures lined up for you today. Here's what the itinerary for day's play at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapathi Sports Complex looks like:

Men's singles [Quarterfinal] Jiří Veselý vs Ilya Ivashka Yūichi Sugita vs Ričardas Berankis



Roberto Marcora vs James Duckworth Soon-Wo Kwon vs Egor Gerasimov Men's Doubles [Semifinal] Romain Arneodo/ Andre Begemann vs Andre Goransson/ Christopher Rungkat



Matches from the Tata Open Maharashtra can be watched on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the go on Hotstar.



Day 4 in brief:

It was a day of upsets here in the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The only Indian in the fray in the men's singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out, losing to Soon Woon Kwon, but not before putting up a spirited resistence. The day also brought heartbreak for Paes and Paire. Top seed Benoit Paire crashed out of the singles draws, losing to Italian qualifier Roberto Marcora. He also lost his doubles match with partner Hoang. Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat beat Paire-Hoang 6-3, 6-3 - ending the Frenchman's stint on the court in Pune for the year. Paes, who was playing his last ATP tour tournament here in India, also tamely bowed out, losing to Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja. The latter duo was phenomenal giving Paes and partner Matthew Ebden no room to wriggle out a point, winning the game 6-2, 6-1.

