LIVE Maharashtra Open Day 6: Ramkumar-Raja in contention for final

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. I'm Lavanya and I will take you through the action this evening. Our correspondent Anjana Senthil will bring us update live from Pune.









5pm



Fixtures of the day

Men's Singles semifinal 1: J. Veselý vs R. Berankis



Men's Singles semifinal 2: J. Duckworth vs E. Gerasimov



Men's Doubles semifinal 2: J. Erlich/A. Vasilevski vs P. Raja/R. Ramanathan



Where to watch



Matches from the Tata Open Maharashtra can be watched on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the go on Hotstar.



Day 5 in brief:

We've entered the business end of the tournament and we have our singles semifinalists and one doubles finalist pair. Here are the results in brief. For the highlights of day 05 as they happened, click here.



MS: Jiří Veselý beat Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (13-11)



MS: Ričardas Berankis beat Yūichi Sugita 4-6, 7-6 (6-4), 6-2



MS: James Duckworth beats Roberto Marcora 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)



MS: Egor Gerasimov beats Soon Woo Kwon 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4



MD: Andre Goransson/ Christopher Rungkat beat Romain Arneodo/ Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)