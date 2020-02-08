Tennis Tennis LIVE Maharashtra Open Day 6: Ramkumar-Raja in contention for final Catch live updates from Day 06 of the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune. Ramkumar Ramanthan and Purav Raja will fight for a place in the doubles final. Team Sportstar PUNE 08 February, 2020 16:32 IST Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan are the only Indian prospects left in the Tata Open Maharashtra this year. - R.Ragu Team Sportstar PUNE 08 February, 2020 16:32 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Maharashtra Open in Pune. I'm Lavanya and I will take you through the action this evening. Our correspondent Anjana Senthil will bring us update live from Pune. | All set for the BIG semi-final, 's Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan have a special message for their fans! @puravraja | @ramkumar1994 | @atptour | #TOM2020 #AdvantagePune #ATPTour #TataOpenMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/YmOYsnRdnd— Tata Open Maharashtra (@MaharashtraOpen) February 8, 2020 Scheduled start for the day: 5pmFixtures of the dayMen's Singles semifinal 1: J. Veselý vs R. BerankisMen's Singles semifinal 2: J. Duckworth vs E. GerasimovMen's Doubles semifinal 2: J. Erlich/A. Vasilevski vs P. Raja/R. RamanathanWhere to watchMatches from the Tata Open Maharashtra can be watched on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the matches LIVE on the go on Hotstar. Day 5 in brief:We've entered the business end of the tournament and we have our singles semifinalists and one doubles finalist pair. Here are the results in brief. For the highlights of day 05 as they happened, click here. MS: Jiří Veselý beat Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (13-11)MS: Ričardas Berankis beat Yūichi Sugita 4-6, 7-6 (6-4), 6-2MS: James Duckworth beats Roberto Marcora 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)MS: Egor Gerasimov beats Soon Woo Kwon 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4MD: Andre Goransson/ Christopher Rungkat beat Romain Arneodo/ Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.