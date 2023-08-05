MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fritz says climate protests ‘annoying’ after match suspended

Play was stopped during the opening set of the American’s 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 victory when protesters threw large tennis balls with flames printed on them onto the court.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 14:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Taylor Fritz of the United States during the Washington Open.
Taylor Fritz of the United States during the Washington Open. | Photo Credit: ROB CARR/Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Taylor Fritz of the United States during the Washington Open. | Photo Credit: ROB CARR/Getty Images via AFP

World number nine Taylor Fritz said climate activists need to find a better way of protesting instead of “annoying” sports fans by interrupting events, after his Washington Open match against Andy Murray was briefly halted on Friday.

Play was stopped during the opening set of the American’s 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 victory when protesters threw large tennis balls with flames printed on them onto the court.

Some of them unfurled banners in the stands calling on tournament sponsors Mubadala and Citi to stop funding the fossil fuel industry.

“I get they’re protesting, but there’s just got to be a better way to do it,” Fritz told reporters.

READ: Fritz wins twice to reach DC Open semifinals, Tiafoe loses in the quarterfinals

“I don’t understand how people are going to get behind a cause when you’re ruining everyone else’s good time. Like, it doesn’t really make sense to me.”

Climate change protesters similarly interrupted play at Wimbledon last month, releasing orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces during two matches.

The second Ashes cricket test at Lord’s, the Premiership Rugby final, the World Snooker Championship, golf’s British Open and the Grand National horse race have also witnessed climate protests this year.

“It’s annoying, obviously, when they do it. It’s ruining everyone’s time. Everyone wants to watch the tennis. I jokingly said, ‘Honestly, this makes me want to go fly on jets more’,” Fritz said with a smile.

“I think they’re supporting a good cause, but the way they’re doing it... Who’s going to want to listen when they’re just annoying everybody?”

Fritz returned in the evening to seal a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jordan Thompson to storm into the semifinals, where he takes on Tallon Griekspoor.

Related stories

Related Topics

Taylor Fritz /

Washington Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fritz says climate protests ‘annoying’ after match suspended
    Reuters
  2. Australian Open 2023 Badminton Live Score: Priyanshu Rajawat vs Prannoy semifinal updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Pakistan captain and PM Imran Khan arrested by police after court gives three-year prison sentence
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. We are one phase away from finishing the way we want: Fulton on missed penalty corner chances vs Japan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Fritz says climate protests ‘annoying’ after match suspended
    Reuters
  2. Thiem saves five match points to reach first final since 2020
    AFP
  3. Fritz wins twice to reach DC Open semifinals, Tiafoe loses in the quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Thiem closes in on first final in three years
    AFP
  5. Fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula cruises into DC Open quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fritz says climate protests ‘annoying’ after match suspended
    Reuters
  2. Australian Open 2023 Badminton Live Score: Priyanshu Rajawat vs Prannoy semifinal updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Pakistan captain and PM Imran Khan arrested by police after court gives three-year prison sentence
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. We are one phase away from finishing the way we want: Fulton on missed penalty corner chances vs Japan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment