Tennis

Taylor Fritz survives Ben Shelton scare to reach Indian Wells third round

Reuters
12 March, 2023 08:36 IST
Taylor Fritz returns a shot to Ben Shelton during second round match of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2023. 

Taylor Fritz returns a shot to Ben Shelton during second round match of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 11, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Taylor Fritz overcame a stiff challenge from fellow American young gun Ben Shelton to advance 4-6 6-4 6-3 into the third round of Indian Wells on Saturday.

But the fourth-seeded Fritz converted the first break opportunity he saw on set point when Shelton dumped a forehand into the net to level the match at a set apiece.

In the final game of the match, Fritz showed that he is more than a big server, hitting a brilliant lob and deft drop shot to set up match point, which he converted when Shelton’s attempt to block back a ferocious forehand sailed long.

“He’s a really good player, and I expected him to come out serving bombs and playing well because he had nothing to lose,” Fritz said of the 20-year-old Shelton.

“I had to regroup and problem-solve. He’s an extremely tough first match to play so I’m happy to get through it.”

Andy Murray enjoyed a rare straight-sets win over tournament lucky loser Radu Albot of Moldova 6-4 6-3 to set up an all-British third-round showdown with Jack Draper.

The veteran Murray said he expects a great match against a player he has mentored. The 21-year-old Draper beat countryman Dan Evans 6-4 6-2 earlier in the day.

“I think he’ll be a top player for a long time,” Murray told reporters.

In other men’s results, Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3 7-6(2), eighth seed Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada was a 7-6(5) 6-4 winner over Spain’s Pedro Martinez and Swiss Stan Wawrinka beat 26th seed Czech Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6(8) 6-4.

