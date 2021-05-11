Challenger tennis: Sumit Nagal beats Denis Kudla in Germany

Sumit Nagal beat sixth seed Denis Kudla 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 to move into the pre-quarterfinals of the €88,620 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany.

In the ATP-1000 event in Rome, Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Denis Shapovalov was beaten in the doubles first rund 6-4, 6-4 by Marcus Daniel and Philipp Oswald.

Ramkumar Ramanathan did well to win two rounds in the qualifying event of the Challenger in Zagreb on returning to the circuit after a six-week break, but was beaten 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of main draw by fellow qualifier Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

The results:

€2,563,710 ATP, Rome, Italy Doubles (first round): Marcus Daniell (Nzl) & Philipp Oswald (Aut) bt Denis Shapovalov (Can) & Rohan Bopanna 6-4, 6-4.

€88,520 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany Singles (first round): Sumit Nagal bt Denis Kudla (US) 7-5, 1-6, 6-1; Alessandro Giannessi (Ita) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6(4), 6-1.

€44,820 Challenger, Zagreb, Croatia Singles (first round): Sebastian Baez (Arg) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-0.

Qualifying singles (second and final round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Zhang Zhizhen (Chn) 6-3, 7-6(3); First round: Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Frane Nincevic (Cro) 6-4, 6-3.