Tennis Tennis Jeevan-Purav pairing win Portugal Challenger title NEW DELHI 02 October, 2021 20:57 IST The top seeded team of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja clinched the doubles title in the €44,820 Challenger in Portugal, with a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over the local team of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, on Saturday.It was the first Challenger title as a pair for Jeevan and Purav who had won an ITF Futures title as a team in 2013.ALSO READ | Astana Open 2021: Alison Van Uytvanck beats Yulia Putintseva in final It was the first title in three years for Jeevan, and his ninth Challenger title. He has also won a Tour event title. It was the 19th Challenger title for Purav who has two titles in Tour events.The champion team collected 80 ATP points and €2,670. The runners-upwon 48 points and €1,550.In the Challenger in Romania, eighth seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 0-6, 6-0 by top seed Stefano Travaglia of Italy in the semifinals. Sumit collected 29 ATP points and €2,160.The results: €44,820 Challenger, Lisbon, Portugal Doubles (final): Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja bt Nuno Borges & Francisco Cabral (Por) 7-6(5), 6-3.€44,820 Challenger, Sibiu, Romania Singles (semifinals): Stefano Travaglia (Ita) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 0-6, 6-0.$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (semifinals): Honoka Kobayashi (Jpn) & Ma YeXin (Chn) bt Ginevra Peiretti (Ita) & Jennifer Luikham 6-1, 6-4.