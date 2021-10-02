Jeevan-Purav pairing win Portugal Challenger title

The top seeded team of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja clinched the doubles title in the €44,820 Challenger in Portugal, with a 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over the local team of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral, on Saturday.

It was the first Challenger title as a pair for Jeevan and Purav who had won an ITF Futures title as a team in 2013.

It was the first title in three years for Jeevan, and his ninth Challenger title. He has also won a Tour event title. It was the 19th Challenger title for Purav who has two titles in Tour events.

The champion team collected 80 ATP points and €2,670. The runners-up

won 48 points and €1,550.

In the Challenger in Romania, eighth seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 0-6, 6-0 by top seed Stefano Travaglia of Italy in the semifinals. Sumit collected 29 ATP points and €2,160.