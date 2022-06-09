Tennis Tennis Tennis player Tara Moore suspended under anti-doping rules British tennis player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substances under the sport's anti-doping rules. AP 09 June, 2022 10:05 IST The 29-year-old tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone during a WTA tournament in Colombia in April. - GETTY IMAGES AP 09 June, 2022 10:05 IST British tennis player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substances under the sport's anti-doping rules.The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Wednesday said the 29-year-old Moore, who is ranked 83rd in doubles, tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone during a WTA tournament in Colombia in April.“The player now has the opportunity to request that the B sample is analyzed to see if that confirms the A sample,” the ITIA said.ALSO READ | Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon tune-up event with elbow issue Moore responded on her social media accounts, saying she has “never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career."“I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred and look forward to proving that I am a clean athlete," she wrote. "I am deeply saddened by the provisional suspension and hope to be back on the court as soon as possible.” Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :