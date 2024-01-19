Tunisian tennis player Anis Ghorbel banned for 3 years for match-fixing

Tunisian player Anis Ghorbel was banned from tennis for three years on Friday for corruption.

Ghorbel, ranked as high as 479 in 2016, was found guilty of four breaches of the anti-corruption program by the International Tennis Integrity Agency in relation to match-fixing in 2016 and 2017.

He denied all charges at a hearing last month but was found liable for failing to report corrupt approaches, facilitating wagering on the outcome of a match and contriving the outcome or aspect of a match.

Ghorbel was also fined $20,000. His ban ends on Jan. 3, 2027.