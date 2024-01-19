Tunisian player Anis Ghorbel was banned from tennis for three years on Friday for corruption.
Ghorbel, ranked as high as 479 in 2016, was found guilty of four breaches of the anti-corruption program by the International Tennis Integrity Agency in relation to match-fixing in 2016 and 2017.
He denied all charges at a hearing last month but was found liable for failing to report corrupt approaches, facilitating wagering on the outcome of a match and contriving the outcome or aspect of a match.
Ghorbel was also fined $20,000. His ban ends on Jan. 3, 2027.
Latest on Sportstar
- Tunisian tennis player Anis Ghorbel banned for 3 years for match-fixing
- Indian sports news wrap, January 19
- Tamil Nadu’s Jagadeesan: Since first match of this season, I don’t know for what reason there has been axe over my head
- Spurs midfielder Perisic returns to boyhood club Hadjuk Split on loan
- BCCI announces India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE