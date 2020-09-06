Tennis Tennis US Open: Medvedev beats third-round opponent Wolf in straight sets Wolf handed Medvedev his first service game loss of the tournament with a break in the second set. However, 41 unforced errors proved to be the former's undoing. Reuters NEW YORK 06 September, 2020 00:54 IST Daniil Medvedev beat JJ Wolf to advance to the fourth round in the men's singles of the US Open. - Getty Images Reuters NEW YORK 06 September, 2020 00:54 IST Russian Daniil Medvedev rolled through the U.S. Open third round by demolishing American J.J. Wolf 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Saturday.The third seed seized the early momentum, breaking Wolfs serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set in which he committed just two unforced errors in a show of near-flawless play.Russia's 2019 U.S. Open runner-up won the first break point in the second set after a pair of unforced errors from his opponent and appeared totally in control as he fired off eight aces, including one to close out the set.READ: US Open: Sakkari beats Anisimova to reach round four Wolf handed Medvedev his first service game loss of the tournament with a break in the second set, matching the hard-hitting Russian's power, but a flurry of unforced errors - 41 in the match compared to 10 from Medvedev - proved his undoing."Im sure hes going to be climbing up the rankings," Medvedev said of his Wolf. "I did everything I could for it to be tough (for him)." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos