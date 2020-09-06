US Open: Medvedev beats third-round opponent Wolf in straight sets

Russian Daniil Medvedev rolled through the U.S. Open third round by demolishing American J.J. Wolf 6-3 6-3 6-2 on Saturday.

The third seed seized the early momentum, breaking Wolfs serve for a 3-2 lead in the first set in which he committed just two unforced errors in a show of near-flawless play.

Russia's 2019 U.S. Open runner-up won the first break point in the second set after a pair of unforced errors from his opponent and appeared totally in control as he fired off eight aces, including one to close out the set.



Wolf handed Medvedev his first service game loss of the tournament with a break in the second set, matching the hard-hitting Russian's power, but a flurry of unforced errors - 41 in the match compared to 10 from Medvedev - proved his undoing.

"Im sure hes going to be climbing up the rankings," Medvedev said of his Wolf. "I did everything I could for it to be tough (for him)."