US Open: Pospisil outlasts Bautista Agut to reach fourth round

Unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil pulled off another upset at the U.S. Open when he knocked out Spain's eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the third round on Saturday.

Pospisil, who eliminated fellow Canadian and 25th seed Milos Raonic in the second round, has already spent nearly 10 hours on court at Flushing Meadows and he advanced in emphatic fashion after smashing 71 winners and 19 aces.

Pospisil lost his focus after taking the opening set with a late break, as he allowed Bautista Agut back into the contest, but the Canadian got a new lease of life after a medical timeout in the fourth set and roared to victory.

De Minaur battles past Khachanov



Australia's Alex de Minaur recovered from a second-set bagel to beat 11th seed Karen Khachanov 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 in the U.S. Open third round on Saturday.

De Minaur, 21, broke his Russian opponent twice to take the opening set but went off the boil in the second, winning just five points on his first serve.

Khachanov extended his advantage by winning the third set before De Minaur suddenly found a second wind to take a 3-0 lead in the fourth, pulling away to seal victory in just over three hours on Court five.

De Minaur has reached the last-16 at Flushing Meadows for the second consecutive year and will meet Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who overcame Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.