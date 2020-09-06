Tennis Tennis US Open: Pospisil outlasts Bautista Agut to reach fourth round Vasek Pospisil has already spent nearly 10 hours on court at Flushing Meadows and he advanced in emphatic fashion after smashing 71 winners and 19 aces. Reuters NEW YORK 06 September, 2020 02:09 IST De Minaur has reached the last-16 at Flushing Meadows for the second consecutive year and will meet Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who overcame Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. - Getty Images Reuters NEW YORK 06 September, 2020 02:09 IST Unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil pulled off another upset at the U.S. Open when he knocked out Spain's eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the third round on Saturday.Pospisil, who eliminated fellow Canadian and 25th seed Milos Raonic in the second round, has already spent nearly 10 hours on court at Flushing Meadows and he advanced in emphatic fashion after smashing 71 winners and 19 aces.READ: US Open: Medvedev beats third-round opponent Wolf in straight sets Pospisil lost his focus after taking the opening set with a late break, as he allowed Bautista Agut back into the contest, but the Canadian got a new lease of life after a medical timeout in the fourth set and roared to victory.De Minaur battles past KhachanovAustralia's Alex de Minaur recovered from a second-set bagel to beat 11th seed Karen Khachanov 6-4 0-6 4-6 6-3 6-1 in the U.S. Open third round on Saturday.De Minaur, 21, broke his Russian opponent twice to take the opening set but went off the boil in the second, winning just five points on his first serve.Khachanov extended his advantage by winning the third set before De Minaur suddenly found a second wind to take a 3-0 lead in the fourth, pulling away to seal victory in just over three hours on Court five.De Minaur has reached the last-16 at Flushing Meadows for the second consecutive year and will meet Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who overcame Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos