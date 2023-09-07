US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

American teen sensation and sixth seed Coco Gauff will face 10th seed Karolina Muchova in the US Open 2023 semifinals on Friday.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

US Open: When and where to watch? The US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST on Friday and will be telecast live on Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

The 19-year-old has entered her first ever semifinal at the Flushing Meadows with some impressive performances throughout the tournament. From defeating Elise Mertens in the third round after dropping first set to walk past Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, Guaff has looked a player to beat this tournament.

But the American will be facing Karolina Muchova.

Muchova has had a phenomenal run this year where she reached the Wimbledon finals and entered this tournament as a 10th seed and is already having her best ever run at US Open. The Czech has only dropped one set so far here, in the round four match against Xinyu Wang.

In the quarterfinals, the 27-year-old went past Sarona Cirstea 6-0, 6-3.

Head-to-head record

Played - 1 | Gauff - 1

The duo has met only once and very recently, in the Cincinnati Open 2023 final where Gauff swept away Muchova 6-3, 6-4.