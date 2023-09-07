American teen sensation and sixth seed Coco Gauff will face 10th seed Karolina Muchova in the US Open 2023 semifinals on Friday.
The match is scheduled to be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
US Open: When and where to watch?
The 19-year-old has entered her first ever semifinal at the Flushing Meadows with some impressive performances throughout the tournament. From defeating Elise Mertens in the third round after dropping first set to walk past Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, Guaff has looked a player to beat this tournament.
But the American will be facing Karolina Muchova.
Muchova has had a phenomenal run this year where she reached the Wimbledon finals and entered this tournament as a 10th seed and is already having her best ever run at US Open. The Czech has only dropped one set so far here, in the round four match against Xinyu Wang.
In the quarterfinals, the 27-year-old went past Sarona Cirstea 6-0, 6-3.
Head-to-head record
Played - 1 | Gauff - 1
The duo has met only once and very recently, in the Cincinnati Open 2023 final where Gauff swept away Muchova 6-3, 6-4.
Latest on Sportstar
- US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, Semifinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
- Rohan Bopanna Live Score, US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair vs Herbert-Mahut in semifinals, first set underway
- South Africa vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: AUS in trouble while chasing 223 against SA
- MotoGP: Ducati’s Bagnaia passed fit for San Marino GP
- Asia Cup 2023: India’s number 8 decision - A spanner in well-oiled machinery?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE