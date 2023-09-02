MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023, Day 6 Order of Play: When does Carlos Alcaraz play today?

US Open 2023, Day Six schedule: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka headline the list of third-round matches on the sixth day of this year’s Slam at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 09:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (in pic) takes on Daniel Evans in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (in pic) takes on Daniel Evans in the third round of the US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (in pic) takes on Daniel Evans in the third round of the US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be in third-round action at the US Open in New York on Saturday.

Alcaraz, defending champion in men’s singles, faces 26th-seeded Brit Daniel Evans in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Aryna Sabalenka, second seed and last year’s semifinalist in women’s singles, takes on Frenchwoman Clara Burel. Ons Jabeur, the runner-up from previous edition plays against Marie Bouzkova.

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Local favourite Jessica Pegula, 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev and 2016 Stan Wawrinka will also be in action in the round of 32.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures (singles only) for day six of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Men’s Singles: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [26] Daniel Evans (GBR) - 9:30PM IST

Women’s Singles: [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [26] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Women’s Singles: [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [31] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) - 4:30AM IST

Men’s Singles: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Women’s Singles: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel (FRA) - 8:30PM IST

Women’s Singles: [14] Liudmila Samsonova vs [17] Madison Keys (USA)

Men’s Singles: [6] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Men’s Singles: [12] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [19] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - 4:30AM IST

Women’s Singles: [9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [22] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Grandstand

Men’s Singles: Jack Draper (GBR) vs [WC] Michael Mmoh (USA) - 8:30PM IST

Men’s Singles: [8] Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Women’s Singles: Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Peyton Stearns (USA) - Not before 3:30AM IST

Court 5

Women’s Singles: [23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Court 17

Women’s Singles: [13] Daria Kasatkina vs [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL) - 8:30PM IST

Men’s Singles: [16] Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Men’s Singles: [13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs [23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) - Not before 2:30AM IST

