US Open 2023, Day 6 Order of Play: When does Carlos Alcaraz play today?

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be in third-round action at the US Open in New York on Saturday.
Alcaraz, defending champion in men’s singles, faces 26th-seeded Brit Daniel Evans in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Aryna Sabalenka, second seed and last year’s semifinalist in women’s singles, takes on Frenchwoman Clara Burel. Ons Jabeur, the runner-up from previous edition plays against Marie Bouzkova.
Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
Local favourite Jessica Pegula, 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev and 2016 Stan Wawrinka will also be in action in the round of 32.
Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures (singles only) for day six of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Men’s Singles: [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [26] Daniel Evans (GBR) - 9:30PM IST
Women’s Singles: [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [26] Elina Svitolina (UKR)
Women’s Singles: [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [31] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) - 4:30AM IST
Men’s Singles: [3] Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Baez (ARG)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Women’s Singles: [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Clara Burel (FRA) - 8:30PM IST
Women’s Singles: [14] Liudmila Samsonova vs [17] Madison Keys (USA)
Men’s Singles: [6] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
Men’s Singles: [12] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [19] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - 4:30AM IST
Women’s Singles: [9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [22] Ekaterina Alexandrova
Grandstand
Men’s Singles: Jack Draper (GBR) vs [WC] Michael Mmoh (USA) - 8:30PM IST
Men’s Singles: [8] Andrey Rublev vs Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Women’s Singles: Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Peyton Stearns (USA) - Not before 3:30AM IST
Court 5
Women’s Singles: [23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) vs Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
Court 17
Women’s Singles: [13] Daria Kasatkina vs [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL) - 8:30PM IST
Men’s Singles: [16] Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Men’s Singles: [13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs [23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI) - Not before 2:30AM IST
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Inside the India nets as Pakistan comes calling
- Serie A: Ten-man Milan grabs 2-1 win at Roma as Lukaku makes debut
- IND vs PAK LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Pakistan match today?
- India vs Pakistan records in Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK head-to-head ODI stats in SL
- India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Head-to-head records, ODI stats, full squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE