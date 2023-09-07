MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: Keys pushes past Vondrousova to reach semis

Seventeenth seed Madison Keys confidently swatted aside Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the U.S. Open semifinals on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 07:37 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after defeating Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after defeating Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after defeating Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Seventeenth seed Madison Keys confidently swatted aside Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the U.S. Open semifinals on Wednesday, fending off all nine break points she faced across the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 2017 finalist Keys suffered a handful of early exits from her domestic Grand Slam in recent years but has excelled in the 2023 edition and appeared right at home in prime time under the bright lights in Flushing.

The ninth-seeded Czech Vondrousova withdrew from her doubles campaign after a three-set test from American Peyton Stearns in the fourth round left her with a sore arm and she had little firepower left for the quarter-final affair.

READ | US Open 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Gauff faces Muchova, Sabalenka takes on Keys in semifinals

“I just love it here. I love playing here. In front of a home crowd you can never feel like you can’t get out of any situation,” Keys said in on-court remarks.

“I knew I was going to have to keep trying to get to the net, be aggressive.”

She next faces second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who dispatched China’s Zheng Qinwen in another lopsided performance at Ashe earlier on Wednesday 6-1 6-4 to reach her fifth Grand Slam semi-final in a row.

The match got off to an unusual start as the chair umpire was forced to stop play midway through the first game for several minutes when a spectator needed medical attention.

Keys was clearly not rattled by the incident and began her demolition once play resumed, breaking Vondrousova to love in the second game and converting on another break point chance with a fine forehand winner in the fourth.

Vondrousova upped her level across the board in the second set, improving her serve considerably, but was unable to seize the momentum and left to rue missed opportunities as she failed to convert on five break points in the eighth game alone.

Keys broke her opponent in the ninth game and let out a cheer as she forced Vondrousova into a backhand error on match point.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

Madison Keys /

Marketa Vondrousova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Keys pushes past Vondrousova to reach semis
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Medvedev beats the heat and Rublev to reach semis
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
    Ramesh Natarajan
  4. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023: Keys pushes past Vondrousova to reach semis
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Medvedev beats the heat and Rublev to reach semis
    AP
  3. US Open 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Gauff faces Muchova, Sabalenka takes on Keys in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023: Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach U.S. Open semis
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Quarterfinal Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2023: Keys pushes past Vondrousova to reach semis
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Medvedev beats the heat and Rublev to reach semis
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
    Ramesh Natarajan
  4. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment