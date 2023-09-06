MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2023: Sabalenka eases past Zheng to reach U.S. Open semis

Sabalenka, who will move top of the world rankings next week, pummelled her Chinese opponent with 17 winners and never faced a break point.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 23:31 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates beating Qinwen Zheng of China in the Women’s Singles Quarterfinal in the US Open 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates beating Qinwen Zheng of China in the Women's Singles Quarterfinal in the US Open 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates beating Qinwen Zheng of China in the Women’s Singles Quarterfinal in the US Open 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed Zheng Qinwen 6-1 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday to reach her fifth straight Grand Slam semi-final and end the 23rd seed’s charmed run at the U.S. Open.

Sabalenka, who will move top of the world rankings next week, pummelled her Chinese opponent with 17 winners and never faced a break point.

Zheng had never made it to a major quarter-final and endured a miserable time against the Australian Open winner, as she was unable to get much power off her serve and the Belarusian forced her into 23 errors.

Sabalenka will play the winner of a match between American Madison Keys and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

“I’m super happy with the win against her... super happy with the performance,” said Sabalenka, who lost in the semi-finals in her previous two U.S. Open appearances.

“I’m going to do everything I can to stay until the end.”

ALSO READ: US Open fan ejected after ‘Hitler phrase’ as Zverev beats Sinner

Sabalenka has not dropped a set this year at Flushing Meadows and she won the first five games, dropping only one first-serve point in a near-pristine first set.

Zheng improved her level in the second set, forcing Sabalenka to run back and forth along the baseline as she showed finesse to triumph in a 21-shot rally in the fifth game.

But she helped Sabalenka to the break with a double fault and two unforced errors in the seventh game and never recovered, sending a backhand into the net on match point.

