Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final

Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz’s reign as the U.S. Open champion by eliminating him in the semifinals 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday night to set up a rematch in the final against Novak Djokovic.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 08:26 IST , New York - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Daniil Medvedev shocked defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday to move into the U.S. Open final, denying tennis fans the blockbuster finish to the Grand Slam season they had been hoping to see.

A final involving former-U.S. Open champions Medvedev and three-time winner Novak Djokovic on Sunday is one of obvious high quality but not the next chapter in tennis’s hottest rivalry of Djokovic and Alcaraz that has had the sport buzzing.

Djokovic did his part breezing past big-hitting American Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4), but Alcaraz could not crack the third-seeded Russian, who would bend but not break.

FOLLOW | US Open Men’s Semifinals, HIGHLIGHTS

There will be some juicy subplots to Sunday’s final with Djokovic hunting a fourth U.S. Open that would see him equal Margaret Court’s record haul of 24 Grand Slams and, along with it, a good measure of revenge on Medvedev.

The last time Djokovic and Medvedev clashed at the U.S. Open was the 2021 final, where the Russian claimed his only major so far and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

A contest featuring the number one and third-ranked players got off to a predictably tight start.

Medvedev could not manufacture a single break opportunity while Alcaraz had just a pair of chances that he could not convert as the set marched to a tie-break that the Russian dominated 7-3.

ALSO READ
Djokovic beats Shelton to reach 10th US Open final

With Medvedev a perfect 26-0 after taking the first set in matches at Flushing Meadows, it was an ominous start for Alcaraz, as the Spaniard’s ever-present smile disappeared. After holding serve to open the second, Medvedev was presented with his first break chance of the match and would not waste it, taking a 2-0 lead. Down a set and break, Alcaraz suddenly appeared unsure while the Russian upped the pressure with another break at 5-1, thanks to a sensational backhand down the line that had the capacity crowd gasping.

A routine hold and suddenly a tight contest was looking like a rout, with Alcaraz needing to do something he had never down before.

The 20-year-old Spaniard has done many things on a tennis court in his young career but had never come back from two sets down to win a match.

Backed into a corner, Alcaraz came out for the third with more determination, getting a momentum-building break with a cheeky lob to go up 3-1.

That was all Alcaraz would need, holding on to take the set 6-3 and the first step in his fight back.

The fourth set quickly became a battle of wills, particularly a tense 13-minute sixth game decided when Medvedev secure a hard-won break to get up 4-2.

A quick hold and all the pressure was on Alcaraz, his title defence on life support, needing a break to extend the contest. Alcaraz would make one final stand in a breathtaking game that seesawed back and fourth, Medvedev needing four match points to close the deal. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
