Tennis

Venus Williams ‘overwhelmed’ by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

Reuters
08 February, 2023 11:08 IST
08 February, 2023 11:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Venus Williams reacts during her first-round doubles match with sister Serena Williams against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova at the US Open on September 1, 2022, in New York. 

FILE PHOTO: Venus Williams reacts during her first-round doubles match with sister Serena Williams against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova at the US Open on September 1, 2022, in New York.  | Photo Credit: AP

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams faces a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ended her hopes of playing in last month’s Australian Open but the 42-year-old is determined to get back on court at some point.

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

Also Read
Sportstar East Sports Conclave 2023: ‘Purpose of my life was written very early by my parents,’ says Leander Paes

“To be honest, I was super overwhelmed by the injury,” Williams said on her YouTube channel. “I’ve been injured a long time now and I couldn’t believe I had to go back to rehab.

“After about a week, I started setting up my doctors appointments and started thinking about what was next for me and trying to really get a handle on how much time it’ll take for me to get back.

Also Read | Retiring wheelchair tennis legend Kunieda happy to change perceptions

“This is the kind of injury that you have to let it rest a bit before you can start to do serious rehab ... You have to walk before you run and I’m starting to walk pretty good. Hopefully, I’ll be running soon, but for now, I’ll not be playing tennis.”

Williams, who has won five Wimbledon titles and two U.S Open crowns, is ranked 664th in the world having returned to competitive action in Auckland for the first time since being dumped out of last year’s U.S. Open in the first round.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us