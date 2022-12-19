Tennis

Venus Williams awarded wild-card entry for 2023 Australian Open

Venus and Serena combined to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title four times and Venus also won the mixed doubles title in 1998 with fellow American Justin Gimelstob.

Venus is currently ranked outside the top 1,000 and has not played a competitive match since the 2022 US Open. 

Venus is currently ranked outside the top 1,000 and has not played a competitive match since the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams has been awarded a wild-card entry to play at the Australian Open next month, 25 years after she played the Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 42-year-old Williams has reached the final twice in Australia, including a loss to her younger sister, Serena, in the 2017 championship match. She will be contesting the season-opening major for the 22nd time.

“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now, and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly,” the seven-time major winner said in a statement.

Serena Williams will not be contesting the January 16-29 tournament at Melbourne Park after announcing at the U.S. Open that she was ready to evolve away from tennis.

