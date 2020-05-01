Murray wins Virtual Madrid title after connection hiccup

Andy Murray won the Virtual Madrid Open title on Thursday, helped by a semifinal walkover when opponent Diego Schwartzmann, logging in from Argentina, suffered a connection glitch.

Murray downed Belgium's David Goffin in the final but the drama of the online tournament had been in the previous round. Schwartzmann kept being awarded points even though they were winners from Murray. With Murray exclaiming “this is madness”, his Argentine opponent withdrew.

“Due to technical problems with @dieschwartzman's connection that prevented him from competing normally in his semi-final match, the players have agreed that @andy_murray should progress to the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro final,” the organisers tweeted.

Schwartzman told London-based Murray - a two-time champion of the real Madrid event - over the microphones: “I don't deserve to be in the final...you play the final.”

In the women's final, Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who won the WTA Madrid Open title last season, beat Fiona Ferro of France.

Murray has pledged the winnings from his Madrid Open Virtual Pro triumph to the NHS and the tennis player relief fund.

He received $45,000 (£35,700) in prize money and posted a celebratory message on Instagram to confirm he would give it to charitable causes.

Posing with a large bottle of Moet champagne, the former world number one wrote: "Going to get 'virtually' legless celebrating my win online @mutuamadridopen.



"Hope anyone who watched got some sort of enjoyment out of it in these tough times.



"I'll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund."

The tennis season will not resume until July 13 at the earliest due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With inputs from Opta