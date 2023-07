List of Wimbledon women’s singles champions in Open era: Vondrousova becomes first unseeded winner in 2023

Marketa Vondrousova joined the list of women’s singles champions at Wimbledon in the Open era on Saturday with her straight-sets win over Ons Jabeur.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), Vondrousova is the 24th different woman who has lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish but she is the first unseeded woman to do so.

The 24-year-old left-handed is the third player from the Czech Republic to win the title after Jana Novotna (1998) and Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014).

USA’s Martina Navratilova holds the record for most Wimbledon titles (9) won by a woman followed by Steffi Graf (7) and Serena Williams (7).

Here’s the complete list of women’s singles winners at Wimbledon (since 1968):