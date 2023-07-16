Swiatek, Billie Jean King and others react to Vondrousova’s maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2023

Marketa Vondrousova won her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday when she beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final.

The 24-year-old Czech Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish at SW19.

Following her victory, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, four-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova and many others from the tennis community congratulated the left-handed player and also praised Jabeur for her effort.

Jabeur lost in the final for the second year in a row.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek

Amazing tournament Marketa! Congratulations 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼☺️ — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 15, 2023

Four-time Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King

Congratulations to Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 #Wimbledon Women's Singles champion! https://t.co/BpJh7t8Whs — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 15, 2023

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova

Congratulations Marketa! A huge moment for you and Czech tennis. Enjoy every moment of this victory 🇨🇿



And Ons, sending a big hug, your time will come for sure 🤗 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 15, 2023

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka

Incredible achievement for Marketa! Congratulations!!!

No one wins a grand slam with luck!

Truly deserved and enjoy it all — victoria azarenka (@vika7) July 15, 2023

Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic