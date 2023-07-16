MagazineBuy Print

Swiatek, Billie Jean King and others react to Vondrousova’s maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2023

Following her Wimbledon title, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, four-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova and many others from the tennis community congratulated Vondrousova and also praised runner-up Jabeur for her effort.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 04:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova with the Venus Rosewater Dish on Centre Court Balcony following her victory in the women’s singles final against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon on Saturday.
Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova with the Venus Rosewater Dish on Centre Court Balcony following her victory in the women’s singles final against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova with the Venus Rosewater Dish on Centre Court Balcony following her victory in the women’s singles final against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Marketa Vondrousova won her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday when she beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final.

The 24-year-old Czech Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish at SW19.

Following her victory, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, four-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova and many others from the tennis community congratulated the left-handed player and also praised Jabeur for her effort.

Jabeur lost in the final for the second year in a row.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek

Four-time Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka

Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
