Swiatek, Billie Jean King and others react to Vondrousova’s maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon 2023

Marketa Vondrousova won her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday when she beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final.
The 24-year-old Czech Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish at SW19.
Following her victory, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, four-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova and many others from the tennis community congratulated the left-handed player and also praised Jabeur for her effort.
Jabeur lost in the final for the second year in a row.
Here are some of the social media reactions:
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek
Four-time Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova
Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka
Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic
