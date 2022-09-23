Tennis

Wawrinka stuns Medvedev to reach Metz quarters; Hurkacz ends Thiem’s run

Stan Wawrinka, currently ranked 284th in the world after injury problems, missed a match point in the second set before winning 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 to reach the last-eight.

AFP
Metz 23 September, 2022 05:30 IST
Metz 23 September, 2022 05:30 IST
Wawrinka will next face Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in his first ATP quarter-final since January 2021.

Wawrinka will next face Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in his first ATP quarter-final since January 2021. | Photo Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Stan Wawrinka, currently ranked 284th in the world after injury problems, missed a match point in the second set before winning 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 to reach the last-eight.

Stan Wawrinka produced an impressive display to beat former world number one Daniil Medvedev for his first top-10 win since 2020 in Metz on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, currently ranked 284th in the world after injury problems, missed a match point in the second set before winning 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

Wawrinka came through two rounds of qualifying to make the main draw of the ATP event and has now won four straight matches.

Also Read
Federer believes tennis will withstand big-name retirements; applauds Serena

“I’m very happy with the level of play that I managed today,” said Wawrinka, who missed 12 months from March 2021 with a tendon injury.

“It’s for moments like this that I did everything to come back.”

Top seed Medvedev hit back in a dramatic second-set tie-break in a topsy-turvy contest.

Wawrinka saw two break points for a 4-0 lead in the decider come and go before being pegged back to 3-3.

But the 37-year-old held his nerve and broke again, completing the victory on his third match point.

“Stan was better than me and he won,” said Medvedev. “I tried to hang on. I had opportunities but it wasn’t good enough.

“But respect to Stan, I didn’t think he was 37.”

Wawrinka will next face Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in his first ATP quarter-final since January 2021.

Earlier Thursday, second seed Hubert Hurkacz ended former US Open champion Dominic Thiem’s run with a 6-3, 6-4 success.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us