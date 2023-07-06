MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023: Berrettini downs Sonego in lengthy Italian job

Former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini recovered from a slow start to his rain-affected tournament opener against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego to complete a 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3 victory on Thursday.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 19:48 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the Men’s Singles first round match at Wimbledon.
Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the Men’s Singles first round match at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the Men’s Singles first round match at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Berrettini, who lost the 2021 final to Novak Djokovic, has struggled with an abdominal issue this season and pulled out of the Queen's Club tournament after withdrawing from Monte Carlo, Madrid and the French Open to arrive at Wimbledon undercooked.

Berrettini, who lost the 2021 final to Novak Djokovic, has struggled with an abdominal issue this season and pulled out of the Queen’s Club tournament after withdrawing from Monte Carlo, Madrid and the French Open to arrive at Wimbledon undercooked.

After narrowly losing the opening set on Tuesday and being forced to wait a day to resume the match due to persistent rain, the 27-year-old broke for a 5-3 lead in the second set with a rocket forehand winner before drawing level.

READ | Wimbledon 2023: Organizers try to catch up following three days of rain

In a match of few clear openings, Berrettini raised his level in the third-set tiebreaker to tighten his grip in fading sunlight and on an increasingly slippery surface after falling to the ground earlier.

Play was suspended on Wednesday at 1-1 in the fourth set after Sonego, who beat Berrettini in Stuttgart this year, also took a tumble.

When the duo returned to Court 12 on Thursday, Berrettini cranked up the pressure in the sixth game with some delightful winners on both sides to grab the crucial break and the world number 38 held firm to go through.

Up next for Berrettini is a meeting with Australian 15th seed Alex De Minaur who powered past Belgian qualifier Kimmer Coppejans 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2).

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
