Wimbledon 2023: Organizers try to catch up following three days of rain

The first three days of action at the All England Club were affected by rain. Only eight matches were completed on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 19:15 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev leaves court No. 1 after a rain delay during his men’s singles match against Britain’s Arthur Feryon at the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev leaves court No. 1 after a rain delay during his men’s singles match against Britain’s Arthur Feryon at the Wimbledon Championships in London. | Photo Credit: AP
The courts are finally dry at Wimbledon and the sun is even shining through the clouds at times, giving organisers hope of fitting in a full day of tennis on Thursday for the first time at this year’s tournament.

The first three days of action at the All England Club were affected by rain. Only eight matches were completed on Tuesday. Those matches were played on either Centre Court or No. 1 Court, the only stadiums on the grounds with roofs.

Because of the all the disruption, there were a handful of first-round matches being played on Day 4. Normally, the first Thursday of the tournament would wrap up the second round.

Wimbledon 2023: Murray vs Tsitsipas 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Among the winners was Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland. Wawrinka beat No. 29-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the third round.

The 38-year-old Wawrinka won his major titles at the other three Grand Slam tournaments, and his best result at Wimbledon was reaching the quarterfinals in 2014 and 2015.

In the women’s draw, Sofia Kenin and Elina Svitolina both advanced to the third round. Kenin eliminated seventh-seeded Coco Gauff in the first round, while Svitolina beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams.

Later on Thursday, two-time champion Andy Murray was to play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court in the second round, while fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula was scheduled to meet Cristina Bucsa on No. 1 Court.

Mirra Andreeva, a 16-year-old qualifier from Russia who is ranked 102nd, reached the third round in her Wimbledon debut. She advanced when No. 10-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic retired from the match with a lower leg injury with Andreeva leading 6-3, 4-0.

Krejcikova won the French Open in 2021. Her best showing at the All England Club was reaching the fourth round the same year.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
