Wimbledon 2023: Murray vs Tsitsipas 2nd round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

A victory over Tsitsipas would make Murray only the eighth man in history to have 200 Grand Slam match wins.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 15:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Andy Murray (left) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.
Andy Murray (left) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Andy Murray (left) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Two-time champion Andy Murray takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Thursday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match on the Centre Court on the fourth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The second-round clash between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could possibly start at 10PM IST.

Former World No. 1 Murray, who won two of his three Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, comes into the match after a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 victory over wildcard and compatriot Ryan Peniston.

A victory on Thursday would make Murray only the eighth man in history to have 200 Grand Slam match wins. It would also make him the joint second-most successful British man at Wimbledon with 62 wins, equalling Josiah Ritchie’s record. Only Arthur Gore (64) has more wins.

On the other hand, fifth-seeded Greek Tsitsipas was forced to engage in a tough battle before beating former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) in the opening round.

Tsitsipas is looking to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the third time in his career with his best result being a round of 16 finish in 2018. He entered this year’s grass Major with a 1-3 win-loss record on the surface in the tune-up events.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 | Tsitsipas: 1 | Murray: 1

Tsitsipas and Murray have faced each other twice. Their first meeting was in the opening round of the 2021 US Open where the Greek player won 2-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The match was marred by controversy as Tsitsipas took a medical timeout after dropping the third set and then an eight-minute toilet break at the end of the fourth which infuriated Murray. Soon after that, the rules regarding the toilet break were changed.

Their second and most recent meeting was last year’s Stuttgart quarterfinals where Murray triumphed 7-6(4), 6-3. It is also the only the time they have faced each other on grass.

