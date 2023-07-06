MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Toilet break feud with Murray ‘forgotten’, says Tsitsipas before Wimbledon clash

Tsitsipas defeated Murray in a five-set first-round epic which stretched to almost five hours at the 2021 US Open where the Briton was furious that the Greek took a medical timeout after dropping the third set.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 07:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ahead of their clash on Centre Court on Thursday for a spot in the last 32, Tsitsipas claimed he and Murray have buried the hatchet.
Ahead of their clash on Centre Court on Thursday for a spot in the last 32, Tsitsipas claimed he and Murray have buried the hatchet. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ahead of their clash on Centre Court on Thursday for a spot in the last 32, Tsitsipas claimed he and Murray have buried the hatchet. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas insisted Wednesday that his US Open toilet break feud with Andy Murray has been “forgotten” ahead of their second round Wimbledon clash.

Tsitsipas defeated Murray in a five-set first round epic which stretched to almost five hours in New York in 2021.

Murray was furious that the Greek took a medical timeout after dropping the third set and then an eight-minute toilet break at the end of the fourth.

Former world number one Murray sarcastically tweeted: “Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitsipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bezos to fly into space. Interesting.”

READ: Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again

However, ahead of their clash on Centre Court on Thursday for a spot in the last 32, Greek world number five Tsitsipas claimed the two men have buried the hatchet.

“I think it has been settled already a long time ago. We had to play Laver Cup together in the same team. I’ve forgotten about it. He has forgotten about it,” said Tsitsipas after seeing off Dominic Thiem in five sets at the All England Club on Wednesday.

“He’s someone that I respect. He has done great things in tennis. I’m looking forward to this match.”

Tsitsipas has never played on Centre Court where Murray captured the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon titles.

READ: Day 3 Results: Djokovic, Swiatek reach third round on rain-affected day

While he had to play his opening match with Thiem over two days due to the torrential rain which wiped out most of the programme on Tuesday, Murray had the advantage of seeing off Ryan Peniston under the Centre Court roof.

That gave the 36-year-old an extra day of rest on Wednesday.

“I won’t know till I have to face him,” said Tsitsipas when asked if his almost four-hour clash with Thiem will affect him physically.

“He (Murray) is a strong opponent, he has played on this court so many times. Grass suits his game very good.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Andy Murray

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Toilet break feud with Murray ‘forgotten’, says Tsitsipas before Wimbledon clash
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again
    Reuters
  3. Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint
    Reuters
  4. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Scotland vs Netherlands today to decide final spot with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Ashes, 2nd T20: England keeps hopes alive with three-run win over Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Toilet break feud with Murray ‘forgotten’, says Tsitsipas before Wimbledon clash
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: Murray, Rybakina feature in second round matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 Results: Djokovic, Swiatek reach third round on rain-affected day
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH - Djokovic completes 350 Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon; joins Federer, Serena in special club
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Toilet break feud with Murray ‘forgotten’, says Tsitsipas before Wimbledon clash
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner downs Schwartzman, breaks Argentine hearts again
    Reuters
  3. Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint
    Reuters
  4. ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes points table: Scotland vs Netherlands today to decide final spot with Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Ashes, 2nd T20: England keeps hopes alive with three-run win over Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment