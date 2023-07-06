Toilet break feud with Murray ‘forgotten’, says Tsitsipas before Wimbledon clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas insisted Wednesday that his US Open toilet break feud with Andy Murray has been “forgotten” ahead of their second round Wimbledon clash.

Tsitsipas defeated Murray in a five-set first round epic which stretched to almost five hours in New York in 2021.

Murray was furious that the Greek took a medical timeout after dropping the third set and then an eight-minute toilet break at the end of the fourth.

Former world number one Murray sarcastically tweeted: “Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitsipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bezos to fly into space. Interesting.”

However, ahead of their clash on Centre Court on Thursday for a spot in the last 32, Greek world number five Tsitsipas claimed the two men have buried the hatchet.

“I think it has been settled already a long time ago. We had to play Laver Cup together in the same team. I’ve forgotten about it. He has forgotten about it,” said Tsitsipas after seeing off Dominic Thiem in five sets at the All England Club on Wednesday.

“He’s someone that I respect. He has done great things in tennis. I’m looking forward to this match.”

Tsitsipas has never played on Centre Court where Murray captured the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon titles.

While he had to play his opening match with Thiem over two days due to the torrential rain which wiped out most of the programme on Tuesday, Murray had the advantage of seeing off Ryan Peniston under the Centre Court roof.

That gave the 36-year-old an extra day of rest on Wednesday.

“I won’t know till I have to face him,” said Tsitsipas when asked if his almost four-hour clash with Thiem will affect him physically.

“He (Murray) is a strong opponent, he has played on this court so many times. Grass suits his game very good.”