Wimbledon 2023, Day 3 Results: Djokovic, Swiatek reach third round on rain-affected day

Four-time defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek progressed to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Maria Sakkari and 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova were upset in the first round.

The schedule was yet again affected by rain which meant many matches had to be postponed till Thursday.

Here’s the complete list of results from day three of Wimbledon 2023: