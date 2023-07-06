WATCH - Djokovic completes 350 Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon; joins Federer, Serena in special club

Novak Djokovic completed 350 Grand Slam main draw wins with a second-round victory over Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon 2023 in London on Wednesday.

Djokovic joined Roger Federer (369 wins), one of his biggest rivals, and Serena Williams (365 wins) in the special club of players with at least 350 Grand Slam match wins after his 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 triumph over Australian World No. 70 Thompson on Centre Court.

The 36-year-old Serbian already holds the record for most Majors (23) won by a man and is chasing the all-time record of Margaret Court (24).

A title-clinching run at this year’s grass Major would also mean Djokovic equalling Federer’s all-time men’s record of winning eight Wimbledon championships and joining the Swiss and Bjorn Borg as the only men to have won at the All England Club five times in a row.

Djokovic next takes on either Stan Wawrinka or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round on Friday.