MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH - Djokovic completes 350 Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon; joins Federer, Serena in special club

Djokovic joined Roger Federer (369 wins), one of his biggest rivals, and Serena Williams (365 wins) in the special club of players after his 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 triumph over Australian World No. 70 Thompson oat Wimbledon.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 02:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a point against Australia’s Jordan Thompson in second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday in London.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a point against Australia’s Jordan Thompson in second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday in London. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a point against Australia’s Jordan Thompson in second round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday in London. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic completed 350 Grand Slam main draw wins with a second-round victory over Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon 2023 in London on Wednesday.

Djokovic joined Roger Federer (369 wins), one of his biggest rivals, and Serena Williams (365 wins) in the special club of players with at least 350 Grand Slam match wins after his 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 triumph over Australian World No. 70 Thompson on Centre Court.

The 36-year-old Serbian already holds the record for most Majors (23) won by a man and is chasing the all-time record of Margaret Court (24).

A title-clinching run at this year’s grass Major would also mean Djokovic equalling Federer’s all-time men’s record of winning eight Wimbledon championships and joining the Swiss and Bjorn Borg as the only men to have won at the All England Club five times in a row.

Djokovic next takes on either Stan Wawrinka or Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Jordan Thompson /

Wimbledon /

Wimbledon 2023 /

ATP /

Grand Slam /

Roger Federer /

Serena Williams

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH - Djokovic completes 350 Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon; joins Federer, Serena in special club
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Thiem in five-set thriller over two days, sets up Murray clash
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic pushed hard by Thompson, reaches third round
    Reuters
  4. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WATCH - Djokovic completes 350 Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon; joins Federer, Serena in special club
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Thiem in five-set thriller over two days, sets up Murray clash
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic pushed hard by Thompson, reaches third round
    Reuters
  4. Medvedev vows ‘won’t be selfish kid’ at Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Sixth seed Rune into second round for first time
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH - Djokovic completes 350 Grand Slam wins at Wimbledon; joins Federer, Serena in special club
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas beats Thiem in five-set thriller over two days, sets up Murray clash
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic pushed hard by Thompson, reaches third round
    Reuters
  4. Just Stop Oil protesters briefly halt play on third day of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment