Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Alcaraz set up blockbuster final

Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Results: While four-time defending champion Djokovic beat Sinner, top seed Alcaraz defeated Medvedev in the semifinals.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 01:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) progressed to the men’s singles final of Wimbledon on Friday.
Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) progressed to the men’s singles final of Wimbledon on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) progressed to the men’s singles final of Wimbledon on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set up a blockbuster men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Friday.

Four-time defending champion and second seed Djokovic defeated eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached his maiden final at the grass Major with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

In women’s doubles, the third-seeded Australian-Belgian pair of Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, and 2019 champions Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic made it to Sunday’s summit clash.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 12 of Wimbledon 2023:

CATEGORY ROUND WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
MEN'S SINGLES SEMIFINAL [1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) [3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV 6-3, 6-3, 6-3
MEN'S SINGLES SEMIFINAL [2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB) [8] JANNIK SINNER (ITA) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4)
WOMEN'S DOUBLES SEMIFINAL [3] STORM HUNTER (AUS)/ELISE MERTENS (BEL) [16] CAROLINE DOLEHIDE (USA)/ZHANG SHUAI (CHN) 6-1, 6-1
WOMEN'S DOUBLES SEMIFINAL SU-WEI HSIEH (TPE)/BARBORA STRYCOVA (CZE) MARIE BOUZKOVA (CZE)/SARA SORRIBES TORMO (ESP) 6-4, 6-1

