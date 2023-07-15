Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Alcaraz set up blockbuster final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set up a blockbuster men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Friday.

Four-time defending champion and second seed Djokovic defeated eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached his maiden final at the grass Major with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

In women’s doubles, the third-seeded Australian-Belgian pair of Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, and 2019 champions Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic made it to Sunday’s summit clash.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 12 of Wimbledon 2023: