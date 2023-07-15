Wimbledon 2023, Day 12 Results: Djokovic, Alcaraz set up blockbuster final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz set up a blockbuster men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Friday.
Four-time defending champion and second seed Djokovic defeated eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in straight sets.
World No. 1 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached his maiden final at the grass Major with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.
In women’s doubles, the third-seeded Australian-Belgian pair of Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, and 2019 champions Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic made it to Sunday’s summit clash.
Here’s the complete list of results from day 12 of Wimbledon 2023:
|CATEGORY
|ROUND
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|MEN'S SINGLES
|SEMIFINAL
|[1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP)
|[3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV
|6-3, 6-3, 6-3
|MEN'S SINGLES
|SEMIFINAL
|[2] NOVAK DJOKOVIC (SRB)
|[8] JANNIK SINNER (ITA)
|6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4)
|WOMEN'S DOUBLES
|SEMIFINAL
|[3] STORM HUNTER (AUS)/ELISE MERTENS (BEL)
|[16] CAROLINE DOLEHIDE (USA)/ZHANG SHUAI (CHN)
|6-1, 6-1
|WOMEN'S DOUBLES
|SEMIFINAL
|SU-WEI HSIEH (TPE)/BARBORA STRYCOVA (CZE)
|MARIE BOUZKOVA (CZE)/SARA SORRIBES TORMO (ESP)
|6-4, 6-1
