Wimbledon uses leaf blowers to dry grass on Centre Court after rain delay

After the rain came down and the Centre Court roof was closed, groundskeepers at Wimbledon brought out the leaf blowers.
Several workers using the hand-held machines paced up and down the hallowed grass in the All England Club’s main stadium to dry the ground from the sudden shower that disrupted play on all courts.
Novak Djokovic, the defending champion who was playing Pedro Cachin in the stadium at the time the rain started, clapped when he saw the workers emerge with their leaf blowers. He had been trying to dry the grass on his own, waving his white towel over some spots that seemed to be particularly soaked.
Djokovic joked with a fan who playfully waved a towel to help: “Yes, blow, blow. Blow the air. We need everybody’s help.”
The delay lasted more than an hour, with Djokovic in the lead after winning the first set 6-3. The roof, installed over Centre Court in 2009, was reopened before play resumed.
