Sahaja Yamalapalli knocked out by Dayeon Back in the quarterfinals of ITF women’s tennis tournament

In the semifinals, Back will play second seed Dalila Jakupovic who overcame a tough start to beat Miriana Tona of Italy in three sets.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 21:13 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
File Photo: Sahaja Yamalapalli
File Photo: Sahaja Yamalapalli | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Sahaja Yamalapalli | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Korean Dayeon Back beat fifth seed Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Maha Urja $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Academy on Friday.

In the semifinals, Back will play second seed Dalila Jakupovic who overcame a tough start to beat Miriana Tona of Italy in three sets.

The fine run of another Korean, Yeonwoo Ku continued, as the wiry 20-year-old outplayed Ekaterina Yashina for the loss of one game. She will face Daria Kudashova in the semifinals.

ALSO READ | Indian Wells: Rafa Nadal replacement Nagal gets knocked out in first-round

Ku in partnership with Justina Mikulskyte beat Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-1, 2-6, [10-8] in the doubles semifinals. The Indian pair fought hard from being down 3-8 in the super tie-break till 8-9 before the scratch combination of singles champion and runner-up of the last tournament in Gurugram, Justina and Ku closed it out.

The results:
Singles (quarterfinals): Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) bt Ekaterina Yashina 6-1, 6-0; Daria Kudashova bt Rinon Okuwaki (Jpn) 6-4, 6-3; Dayeon Back (Kor) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 6-1; Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) bt Miriana Tona (Ita) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles (semifinals): Irina Maria Bara (Rou) & Dalila Jakupovic (Slo) bt Yasmine Mansouri (Fra) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 7-5, 6-4; Yeonwoo Ku (Kor) & Justina Mikulskyte (Ltu) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-1, 2-6, [10-8].

ITF

Sahaja Yamalapalli

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
