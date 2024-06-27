When is Wimbledon 2024 draw ceremony?

The Wimbledon main draw ceremony for singles will be held on Friday, June 28, at 10 pm local time (2:30 pm IST) in London.

The doubles draw will be made at 12 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

This year’s Wimbledon is set to begin from July 1 and conclude on July 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Where can you watch the Wimbledon 2024 draw ceremony?

The Wimbledon 2024 draw ceremony will be live streamed on wimbledon.com

Round-wise details of the ranking points on offer

Singles

Winner: 2,000 points

Runner-up: 1,300 points

Semifinals: 800 points

Quarterfinals: 400 points

Fourth Round: 200 points

Third Round: 100 points

Second Round: 50 points

First Round: 10 points

Where to watch Wimbledon 2024 in India? Wimbledon 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app in India from July 1 to 14.

Doubles (per team)

Winner: 2,000 points

Runner-up: 1,200 points

Semifinals: 720 points

Quarterfinals: 360 points

Third Round: 180 points

Second Round: 90 points

First Round: 0 points

What is the total prize money for the Wimbledon?

The total prize money for this year’s Wimbledon is a record 50 million pounds (Rs 533. 65 crore), up 11.9 per cent or 5.3 million pounds compared to last year.

The men’s and women’s singles winners will each receive 2.70 million pounds.

Who are the defending champions?

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion in men’s singles while in women’s singles, it is Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova

In men’s doubles, the British-Dutch pair of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koohlof won the title while in women’s doubles, the Taipei-Czech duo of Hsieu Su-wei and Barbora Strycova were the winners last year.

The Croatian-Ukrainian pair of Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kichenok won the mixed doubles title last year.

Tokito Oda of Japan and Diede de Groot of the Netherlands were the winners in men’s and women’s wheelchair singles.

Dutchman Niels Vink won the wheelchair quad singles.

Wheelchair men’s doubles title was clinched by the all-British duo of Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid while in the women’s category, de Groot and her compatriot Jiske Griffioen lifted the winner’s trophy.

Vink and his compatriot Sam Schroeder emerged victorious in wheelchair quad doubles.

Britain’s Henry Searle and USA’s Clervie Ngounoue won the boys’ and girls’ singles title, respectively while the boys’ and girls’ doubles titles were clinched by Czech-Italian pair of Jakub Filip and Gabriele Vulpitta and the all-Czech duo of Alena Kovačková and Laura Samsonová, respectively.