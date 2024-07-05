MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Rune dazzles against Seyboth Wild to reach round three

Rune, who reached the quarterfinals last year, will face French qualifier Quentin Halys next after he knocked out 21st seed Karen Khachanov in five sets.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 11:42 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates winning his second round match against Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild.
Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates winning his second round match against Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Denmark’s Holger Rune celebrates winning his second round match against Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Denmark’s Holger Rune recovered from a slow start against Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild to win an entertaining tussle and book his place in the Wimbledon third round on Thursday.

The 21-year-old 15th seed dropped serve early on the way to losing the opening set but raised his game impressively, after that to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 6-2.

Rune, who reached the quarterfinals last year, will face French qualifier Quentin Halys next after he knocked out 21st seed Karen Khachanov in five sets.

Regarded as a player likely to one day challenge for a Grand Slam title, Rune did not let the unpredictable Seyboth Wild or a gusty wind on Court 18 throw him off balance.

He delighted fans, many perched on the sunny terrace overlooking one of Wimbledon’s most quirky courts, with his full repertoire of powerful groundstrokes and silky touch, drawing gasps with one incredible running backhand pass late on.

Seyboth Wild also contributed to the spectacle with some dazzling strokes of his own but was eventually outclassed.

“Honestly think, Court 18 was a good court to play on. It was a good atmosphere. People were close. They were intense. They were loving it in a way,” Rune, who attracts a youthful following wherever he goes, told reporters.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action

“So it was a good feeling for sure. For sure I prefer playing on Centre Court. It’s a different feeling.”

Rune represents the new power in Danish tennis but his compatriot, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, rolled back the years on Thursday as she knocked out young Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a match that concluded under the Court One roof after beginning on a different court.

Wildcard Wozniacki, who has surprisingly never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, beat the 30th seed 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

The 33-year-old former Australian Open champion, who retired in 2020 but returned last year, will face fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the third round.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Holger Rune

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Work in progress to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rune dazzles against Seyboth Wild to reach round three
    Reuters
  3. England forward Kirby joins Brighton after Chelsea exit
    Reuters
  4. Verstappen’s emerging F1 rivalry with Norris goes another round at the British GP
    AP
  5. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Tactical preview: How can Nagelsmann’s men beat La Roja in the quarterfinal
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Rune dazzles against Seyboth Wild to reach round three
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
  3. ‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Top seed Swiatek eases into third round with no-nonsense win over Martic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Work in progress to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rune dazzles against Seyboth Wild to reach round three
    Reuters
  3. England forward Kirby joins Brighton after Chelsea exit
    Reuters
  4. Verstappen’s emerging F1 rivalry with Norris goes another round at the British GP
    AP
  5. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Tactical preview: How can Nagelsmann’s men beat La Roja in the quarterfinal
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment