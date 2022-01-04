Tennis

Sania, Bopanna, Ramkumar get strong starts in WTA, ATP Adelaide events

Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok knocked out the second seeds in the WTA Adelaide Open while Bopanna and Ramkumar cruised into the second round of the ATP event on Tuesday.

04 January, 2022 18:52 IST

Sania Mirza and Ukraine's Nadia Kichenok prevailed to the second round of the WTA Adelaide Open on Tuesday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Sania Mirza in partnership with Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine knocked out the second seeds, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the doubles first round of the WTA tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday.

In the men’s ATP event in Adelaide, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan got off to a flying start as they won their doubles first round 6-2, 6-1 against Jamie Cerretani and Fernando Romboli.

In the second round, Ramkumar and Bopanna will play the eighth seeds, Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the US.

The results:

$703,580 WTA, Adelaide, Australia
Doubles (first round): Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza bt Gabriela
Dabrowski (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex) 1-6, 6-3, [10-8].

$521,000 ATP, Adelaide, Australia
Doubles (first round): Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jamie
Cerretani (US) & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-2, 6-1.

