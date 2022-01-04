Tennis Tennis Sania, Bopanna, Ramkumar get strong starts in WTA, ATP Adelaide events Sania Mirza and Nadia Kichenok knocked out the second seeds in the WTA Adelaide Open while Bopanna and Ramkumar cruised into the second round of the ATP event on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 04 January, 2022 18:52 IST Sania Mirza and Ukraine's Nadia Kichenok prevailed to the second round of the WTA Adelaide Open on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 04 January, 2022 18:52 IST Sania Mirza in partnership with Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine knocked out the second seeds, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the doubles first round of the WTA tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday.In the men’s ATP event in Adelaide, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan got off to a flying start as they won their doubles first round 6-2, 6-1 against Jamie Cerretani and Fernando Romboli.In the second round, Ramkumar and Bopanna will play the eighth seeds, Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the US.READ: Yuki Bhambri receives direct entry at Tata Open Maharashtra The results:$703,580 WTA, Adelaide, AustraliaDoubles (first round): Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza bt GabrielaDabrowski (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex) 1-6, 6-3, [10-8].$521,000 ATP, Adelaide, AustraliaDoubles (first round): Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt JamieCerretani (US) & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-2, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :