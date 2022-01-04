Sania, Bopanna, Ramkumar get strong starts in WTA, ATP Adelaide events

Sania Mirza in partnership with Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine knocked out the second seeds, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the doubles first round of the WTA tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday.



In the men’s ATP event in Adelaide, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan got off to a flying start as they won their doubles first round 6-2, 6-1 against Jamie Cerretani and Fernando Romboli.



In the second round, Ramkumar and Bopanna will play the eighth seeds, Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the US.

The results:



$703,580 WTA, Adelaide, Australia

Doubles (first round): Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza bt Gabriela

Dabrowski (Can) & Giuliana Olmos (Mex) 1-6, 6-3, [10-8].



$521,000 ATP, Adelaide, Australia

Doubles (first round): Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jamie

Cerretani (US) & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-2, 6-1.