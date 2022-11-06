Tennis

Garcia survives three-set epic to reach semis of WTA Finals

France’s Caroline Garcia survived an epic battle with Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-1 7-6(5), sending over 42 winners to claim the final spot in the semis of the WTA Finals .

Reuters
06 November, 2022 09:59 IST
06 November, 2022 09:59 IST
Garcia celebrates after her win against Daria Kasatkina.

Garcia celebrates after her win against Daria Kasatkina. | Photo Credit: AP

France’s Caroline Garcia survived an epic battle with Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-1 7-6(5), sending over 42 winners to claim the final spot in the semis of the WTA Finals .

France’s Caroline Garcia survived an epic battle with Daria Kasatkina 4-6 6-1 7-6(5), sending over 42 winners to claim the final spot in the semis of the WTA Finals on Saturday, as world number one Iga Swiatek cruised past American Coco Gauff.

The Cincinnati winner had played some of the best tennis of her career this summer, reaching the U.S. Open semi-final, and showed her fighting spirit was intact in Fort Worth, Texas, as she outlasted Kasatkina in a 32-point rally for match point.

Also Read
Sabalenka beats Pegula to reach WTA Finals semis, Jabeur eliminated

She will next face Greek Maria Sakkari.

“Every match we say you have to give it all and no regrets, go for it, and it’s always true, but in this tournament even more,” Garcia said in a televised interview after the match.

“I really tried to give everything I had.”

The typically steely nerved Garcia lost her cool in the first set as Kasatkina broke her to love in the ninth game, flinging a banana against her bench in utter frustration.

She regained her composure in the second set, bulldozing through the Roland Garros semi-finalist with her trademark aggressive style.

But the pair produced the most thrilling tennis of the season-ending tournament in the 80-minute third-set duel, trading breaks twice before Kasatkina fended off six break points in the ninth game.

Garcia dropped to her knees in utter exhaustion after clinching the affair at the net after 2-1/2 hours, stepping gingerly to the umpire for a handshake before standing hunched over with her hands braced on her knees.

Featuring in the finals for the first time since 2017, she’ll hope to be fully recovered for Sakkari, whom she beat in the fourth round at Cincinnati.

The world number five looks tough as ever, after flattening all three of her round robin opponents.

“The last match in Cincinnati was a very tight one,” said Garcia. “She’s playing some great tennis ... it will be a very different game as today.”

Also Read
Djokovic fights past Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final against Rune

Three-times major winner Swiatek had already claimed her spot in the semi-final round and made quick work of Gauff 6-3 6-0, winning the final 10 straight games in a rematch of their Roland Garros final earlier this year.

The Polish phenom has not dropped a set so far in Fort Worth and next faces number seven Aryna Sabalenka, whom she defeated en route to the title at Flushing Meadows in September.

It marked the end of a bitterly disappointing WTA Finals debut for 18-year-old Gauff, who was unable to record a win in the group stage. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us