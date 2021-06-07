Tennis Tennis Zverev downs Nishikori to reach French Open last eight Zverev has won his past nine sets at Roland Garros after recovering from two sets down against qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round. AFP Paris 07 June, 2021 08:27 IST Alexander Zverev plays a shot during his fourth round match against Kei Nishikori at the French Open. - GETTY IMAGES AFP Paris 07 June, 2021 08:27 IST Alexander Zverev progressed to the French Open quarterfinals for the third time in four years on Sunday with a crushing 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Japan's Kei Nishikori.Sixth seed Zverev will face world number 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain for a place in the last four. Serena Williams knocked out of French Open by Elena Rybakina Zverev has won his past nine sets at Roland Garros after recovering from two sets down against qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round.He is the second German man in the Open era to reach three quarter-finals in Paris after Boris Becker (1986-87, 1989 and 1991). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.