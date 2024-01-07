MagazineBuy Print

Zverev-led Germany beat Swiatek’s Poland to win United Cup

Zverev kept the tie alive with his never-say-die 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory after top-ranked Iga Swiatek had swept past Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-0.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 21:05 IST , Sydney, Australia

AFP
Germanys Alexander Zverev (top) and Laura Siegemund celebrate their win against Poland Iva Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz in their mixed doubles final at the United Cup tennis event at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on January 8, 2024.
Germanys Alexander Zverev (top) and Laura Siegemund celebrate their win against Poland Iva Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz in their mixed doubles final at the United Cup tennis event at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on January 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germanys Alexander Zverev (top) and Laura Siegemund celebrate their win against Poland Iva Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz in their mixed doubles final at the United Cup tennis event at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on January 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Alexander Zverev saved two match points in a gruelling three-set win over Hubert Hurkacz to help Germany upset top seeds Poland and clinch a maiden United Cup title in Sydney on Sunday.

The world number seven kept the tie alive with his never-say-die 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory after top-ranked Iga Swiatek had swept past Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-0.

Zverev returned to partner Laura Siegemund and sealed the title with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 win over Swiatek and Hurkacz in the deciding mixed doubles.

“It was a matter of millimetres today for you guys (Poland) to be the champions,” Zverev said at the presentation ceremony.

ALSO READ: Rybakina demolishes Sabalenka to win Brisbane title

“To my team, it’s been amazing and so much fun. I couldn’t be happier.”

Hurkacz and Zverev had not met since the 2021 ATP Finals, where the German was eventually crowned champion.

Both 26 years old and big servers, there were only small margins between them in the singles clash, with Hurkacz rising to the challenge in the first set tiebreak.

It went the distance again in the second set after the Pole saved two set points from Zverev at 5-6.

But this time, he lost his nerve in the tiebreak and blew two championship points as Zverev took it to a deciding set despite showing signs of fatigue.

With errors creeping into Hurkacz’s game, Zverev broke for a 4-3 lead in the third and, overcoming a bout of cramps, found a way to win.

ALSO READ: Nadal to miss Australian Open 2024 due to muscle tear, flies back to Spain for treatment

“I was exhausted,” said Zverev, with Germany’s semifinal not finishing until 2.18 am on Sunday.

“In the middle of the second set, I was already exhausted, and in the third set, I was hanging on a lot of the time and somehow got the break,” he added.

“Obviously, mentally and physically, it was extremely difficult because playing three days in a row singles and mixed is tough.”

Really proud

Swiatek is in imperious touch heading into the Australian Open, dropping just one set throughout the mixed teams tournament to be on a 16-match win streak that began with her runs through Beijing and Cancun to end last season.

She was on another level to former world number one Kerber, who is on the comeback from an 18-month maternity layoff, winning the last nine games in a row.

“I feel like I just really improved during the pre-season, and I’m happy that I played such solid matches here,” said the 22-year-old.

“I’m really proud of myself that I could win all of my singles.

“I felt like she was really picking the right spots to play, and she surprised me sometimes with her decision-making and choices,” she added of Kerber.

“I knew she could play like that, but I didn’t have much time to get into the rhythm because sometimes she was really aiming these balls inside out.

ALSO READ: Gauff digs deep to beat Svitolina, retains Auckland crown

“With the ball change, I felt like my game could be more dynamic, and I could push Angelique more after 4-3 (in the first set).”

Kerber put early pressure on Swiatek, who saved two break points to hold for 3-2.

But the match turned when the Pole overpowered Kerber’s serve to break for 5-3, and it was a demolition job from then on as Swiatek ran riot.

She will head to the Australian Open with wins over Caroline Garcia, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Zheng Qinwen, along with Kerber.

