Akash Kumar assures India a medal in Boxing World Championships Akash Kumar (54kg) secured India's first medal at the ongoing AIBA Men's World Championships on Tuesday by advancing to the semifinals with a superb win over former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela. Team Sportstar 03 November, 2021 10:59 IST