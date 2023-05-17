Videos

Barcelona, the Kings and Queens of Spain - teams celebrate La Liga titles with victory parades

AFP
SPAIN 17 May, 2023 06:30 IST
Nearly 80,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona on Monday to celebrate the club’s Spanish league titles for the men’s and women’s squads.

| Video Credit: AFP

Nearly 80,000 people took to the streets of Barcelona on Monday to celebrate the club’s Spanish league titles for the men’s and women’s squads.

Barcelona’s men clinched their first league title since 2019 on Sunday. The women had already secured their title a couple of weeks ago.

Players from both squads went on an open-bus parade through the Catalan capital, greeting fans who sang and waved flags while fireworks and confetti were set off.

The players from the men’s team wore T-shirts with the words “La Liga is ours. The future too.” The women carried the slogan “We play together, we win together.”

Barcelona secured its 27th league title, and first after the departure of Lionel Messi in 2021, with four rounds still to be played. The club also won the Spanish Super Cup this year.

Barcelona’s women’s team won its eighth league title, also with four games to spare. It will play in the Women’s Champions League final against Wolfsburg in June.

(With inputs from AP)

