Coronavirus: Olympic officials adamant Games will defeat COVID-19

Olympic officials are confident that the Tokyo 2020 Games won't fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

20 March, 2020 14:58 IST

There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted due to coronavirus but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.
After a conference call with 220 athletes representatives from all around the world, Thomas Bach, the IOC president, says preparations for Tokyo 2020 continue.
