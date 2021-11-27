Videos Meet Wang Yuji, the 11-month-old viral Chinese snowboard sensation At just eleven months old, Wang Yuji can't even walk but she is already snowboarding and taking the slopes -- and the internet -- by storm. AFP 27 November, 2021 19:31 IST AFP 27 November, 2021 19:31 IST The smallest of all the riders at a resort near Beijing, which is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, Yuji swoops smoothly down the piste on her small board. FC Goa's troubles continue, Valskis ends goal drought in Jamshedpur FC win - ISL match recap 'Church' of Maradona baptises its first baby in Mexico Kerala Blasters rue missed chances, NorthEast thankful for clean sheet - ISL match review Odisha FC beats Bengaluru FC for first time, penalty drama in focus - ISL match review Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Maradona's one year death anniversary - new murals emerge in Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup countdown clock unveiled in Doha ISL match review: SC East Bengal held to 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur FC Qatar drone show looks ahead to 2022 FIFA World Cup Tim Southee getting Test practice in between T20Is, sheds light on workload Where is Peng Shuai? Chinese star's disappearance gets murkier Neil Wagner gearing up for New Zealand's World Test Championship defense, Test series against India ISL 2021-22 Match review: Bengaluru FC drowns out NorthEast United in rainy Bambolim