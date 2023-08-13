MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO - Yashasvi-Shubman: A legendary opening duo in the making? Jaiswal responds

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have recently enjoyed successful outings as an opening pair in sync. When asked about whether this is the start of another chapter in India’s long history of iconic opening pairs, here’s Jaiswal’s humbler response. 

Published : Aug 13, 2023 20:41 IST , LAUDERHILL - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Chasing West Indies’ 179 in Lauderhill Saturday, opening partners Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill looked it ease as they equalled India’s record-highest T20I partnership for the first wicket of 165, earlier staged by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

This begged the question - is this the start of something new and special?

“What they (Rohit and Rahul) have done is amazing. They are legends of the game. I just think that we just need to go and try doing what we can do. We have a long way to go,” Jaiswal told the media on Saturday.

Related Topics

Shubman Gill /

Yashasvi Jaiswal

