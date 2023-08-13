Chasing West Indies’ 179 in Lauderhill Saturday, opening partners Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill looked it ease as they equalled India’s record-highest T20I partnership for the first wicket of 165, earlier staged by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
This begged the question - is this the start of something new and special?
“What they (Rohit and Rahul) have done is amazing. They are legends of the game. I just think that we just need to go and try doing what we can do. We have a long way to go,” Jaiswal told the media on Saturday.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs WI 5th T20I, Live Score: India 67/3; Roston Chase removes Tilak Varma
- Chelsea vs Liverpool, LIVE: Premier League - Match info, Live Streaming details, Line-ups out, Match kicks-off at 9pm IST
- VIDEO - Yashasvi-Shubman: A legendary opening duo in the making? Jaiswal responds
- Neymar agrees to join Al Hilal from PSG, will play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League: Reports
- Gukesh to meet Carlsen in FIDE World Cup quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE