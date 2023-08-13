VIDEO - Yashasvi-Shubman: A legendary opening duo in the making? Jaiswal responds

Chasing West Indies’ 179 in Lauderhill Saturday, opening partners Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill looked it ease as they equalled India’s record-highest T20I partnership for the first wicket of 165, earlier staged by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

This begged the question - is this the start of something new and special?

“What they (Rohit and Rahul) have done is amazing. They are legends of the game. I just think that we just need to go and try doing what we can do. We have a long way to go,” Jaiswal told the media on Saturday.