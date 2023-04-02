WATCH: Joy Bhattacharjya on building the Prime Volleyball League; ‘realistic workload management’ during the IPL and more

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of Prime Volleyball League, on Monday, emphasized the significance of leagues to the rapid growth of the country’s sporting ecosystems.

Baseline Ventures, promoter of the now-defunct Pro Volleyball League, launched the Prime Volleyball League in 2021, with five of the six franchises that made up the original PVL.

“Volleyball has suffered from a lot of problems, mainly organizational, in the past two to three decades, but the truth is Indian volleyball was hugely successful at one point, but for whatever reasons, the organization has let us down. The League (PVL) has made a tangible difference,”

Bhattacharjya said in a panel discussion titled ‘Balancing on and off field success in sports leagues’ at Sportstar’s first-ever National Sports Conclave in New Delhi on Monday.

“What’s most interesting about volleyball is that it is played in every school and college, but you never saw it on TV before PVL. International volleyball is big during the Olympics, and Asian Games are the only time we see it. Why do we need to see people? What happens when we have a league is that you have heroes... there are volleyball players who are household names again because people are seeing them,” he added.